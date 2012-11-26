Second Bangladesh Factory Fire

CHEAT SHEET
A blaze broke out in a Bangladeshi garment factory Monday, injuring eight. The fire comes only days after an inferno blazed through a separate multistory garment factory, killing 123 people and sparking outrage across the country. Many of the country’s 4,500 garment factories have few protections against fires. Workers marched in protest Monday, demanding action after the more than 120 deaths outside Dhaka, the capital. Two hundred factories were closed as the workers protested, and some of the demonstrations are reported to have turned violent as angry employees threw rocks and blocked roadways.