Second Celine Dion Sighting Raises Hopes for Her Return to the Stage
Celine Dion was among an array of stars spotted Saturday at Katy Perry's final night of residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. The public sighting is the second in a week for Dion, who has stayed out of the public eye for the last three years while she deals with a serious illness. According to Variety, Dion's appearance even outshadowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were also in attendance. Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, were also spotted at the show, as well as Zoe Saldana. Dion announced in December last year that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), an incurable neurological condition.