Judge Grants Court Order Delaying Subpoena of Trump’s Tax Returns
STILL GOING...
In a brief ruling on Tuesday, the Second Circuit granted a stay order request delaying enforcement of the subpoenas seeking President Trump’s tax returns. The court scheduled oral arguments on the merits of the subpoenas for Sept. 25. The subpoenas, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, are part of a ongoing grand jury investigation into whether or not Trump violated state law regarding hush money payments made to women alleging affairs with the then-presidential candidate. Vance’s investigation also includes searching for any falsified business records or tax law violations, according to CNN. Trump has been fighting to keep his financial records sealed since last year, claiming broad presidential immunity–an argument rejected by both the Second Circuit and the Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, who presided over a previous appeal to the subpoena, considered this rationale not only “unprecedented and far-reaching” but dangerous to basic constitutional principles and rule of law.