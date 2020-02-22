Second Coronavirus Death in Italy Shuts Down Entire Town
A second coronavirus patient has died in Italy and the number of cases has increased to more than 50 within a 24-hour time span in the country’s industrious northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Italy’s health ministry and civil protection agencies on Saturday suspended train travel and all public gatherings, including school, Sunday mass and soccer matches, for the foreseeable future in the town of Lodi. The town, with a population over 50,000 people just north of Milan, is where the majority of cases are concentrated. The first fatality in Italy occurred Friday when a 78-year-old man died near Padua. The second victim, a woman who was in her 70s, died Saturday. Italy was the first European country to suspend all direct flights from China and the government is now considering further measures to stop the spread of the virus.