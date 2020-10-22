CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Second Person on New Jersey Governor’s Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19
OH NO
Read it at WHYY
Daniel Bryan, a senior adviser to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, was named as the second staffer to test positive for COVID-19, according to WHYY. In an email, Murphy’s office said that Bryan is asymptomatic and that contact tracing is being conducted for any person who may have been exposed. Deputy Chief of Staff Mike Delamater was the first senior member of the governor’s staff to contract the virus and was reportedly in contact with Murphy and his wife at an outdoor bar on Saturday before he tested positive. The governor and his wife have since tested negative for COVID-19. Murphy is expected to hold a briefing virtually Thursday.