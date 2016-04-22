Second Powerful Earthquake Hits Ecuador

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador’s coast Thursday as survivors were still reeling from last weekend’s quake that left 587 people dead. The quake struck about 62 miles northwest of Portoviejo at a depth of six miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage and officials did not issue a tsunami warning. Three aftershocks were felt Thursday night, President Rafael Correa said Twitter. Ecuador’s government has been deploying aid and food to survivors from Saturday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. Authorities have set up shelters for more than 25,000 people in soccer stadiums and airports. The disaster caused an estimated $2 billion to $3 billion in damage, Correa said.