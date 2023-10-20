Second Woman Accuses Composer Danny Elfman of Sexual Abuse: Report
‘ABSURD’
Grammy-winning composer Danny Elfman has been accused by a second woman of sexual abuse in documents filed to Los Angeles Superior Court, The Hollywood Reporter reports. In court documents seen by the outlet, a 47-year-old Maryland woman, dubbed Jane Doe XX, alleges Elfman abused her from 1997 to 2002, from when she was 21. She is suing Elfman, along with his company, Musica de la Muerta, for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and negligence. A spokesperson for Elfman denied the allegations and told The Hollywood Reporter: “The allegations of misconduct made against Mr. Elfman are baseless and absurd. His legal team is assessing all options and he will vigorously defend these claims in court.” The case of Jane Doe XX echoes the case of composer Nomi Abadi, who alleged in 2018 that Elfman sexually harassed her in 2015 and 2016, The Hollywood Reporter said.