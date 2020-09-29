Second Woman Says Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Molested Her
‘A DARK PLACE’
A second woman has lodged a sexual-abuse allegation against the billionaire founder of electric-truck company Nikola—who is also under investigation for possible fraud. CNBC reports a 32-year-old woman says that when she was 15 years old and working as an office assistant for Trevor Milton, he violated her with his fingers. “I kind of put that whole scenario of memory in a dark place, locked it up, and tried to just forget about it,” she said. The claim comes a week after Milton’s cousin claimed he molested her when she was 15. Milton—who stepped down as executive chairman of Nikola on Sept. 21, three months after the company went public—denied it. “At no point in his life has Mr. Milton ever engaged in any inappropriate physical contact with anyone,” his spokesman, Brandon Messina, told CNBC. Police in Utah confirmed they are investigating complaints filed by the two women.