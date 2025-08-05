Secret Cameras in Epstein Mansion Raise New Questions Over Missing Tapes

As the Trump administration faces pressure to release more information on Jeffrey Epstein, reports on the convicted sex offender’s use of surveillance cameras raise new questions about which associates may have been captured on camera.

The disgraced financier was accused by victims of having a network of cameras in his seven-story New York mansion, leading to speculation that Epstein could have potentially captured the comings and goings of high-profile people he was known to associate with.

On Tuesday, The New York Times released a report detailing the inside of Epstein’s massive Upper East Side townhouse, which showed there were at least some surveillance cameras.

It included new details of previously unreported photos as well as a series of framed pictures Epstein kept on display of himself with some of the world’s richest and most powerful figures. A 2000 image of him with Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss was among them.

An image shows Donald Trump and his then girlfriend, Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell taken at the Mar-a-Lago in 2000. A similar image from the same event with Maxwell cropped out was framed on display in Epstein's home. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The images taken inside his Manhattan home showed video cameras on the third floor in Epstein’s suite, which included his bedroom, bathrooms and the massage room where Epstein was accused of having teenage girls give him massages while he was naked.

There was at least one camera mounted in a corner above his bed, according to the bphotos. A second camera could be seen in the room next door. There were no cameras visible in the photos of the massage room.

The home was one of several properties the pedophile had around the world, with others in New Mexico, Palm Beach, Paris, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A new report shows photos of surveillance cameras on display in Jeffrey Epstein's suite in his Upper East Side seven-story mansion. Kevin Hagen/Getty Image

Among the photos Epstein kept prominently on display in his house of horrors included images of him with presidents, world leaders, royalty, wealthy businessmen, and other famous individuals.

One framed photo shows Trump, Melania, and Epstein with his associate Ghislaine Maxwell cropped out.

Photos of Trump’s former senior adviser and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon, including a mirror selfie of him by Epstein, were kept in at least two rooms of the townhouse.

There were also framed pictures of Epstein with former President Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Pope John Paul II, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. Many of the details about his crimes, wealth and associations remain a mystery.

The new report showing there were at least some surveillance cameras comes as the Justice Department has been under fire after it said in a memo early last month that no further documents would be released, there was no client list, and there would be no further prosecutions.

It outraged Trump supporters and prompted questions about why the administration was suddenly backpedaling after vowing to release the files.

In May, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed there were “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn,” but she later backtracked.