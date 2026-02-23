Secret Hidden Epstein Photos Heap More Pressure on Bondi

Jeffrey Epstein had at least six storage units throughout the country where he hid materials that were apparently never searched.

Documents obtained by The Telegraph reportedly show the late pedophile kept up payments on the lockers right up until his death in police custody in 2019. He apparently used the lockers to stash away computers from his private island residence and items from his other properties.

“Search warrants reviewed by The Telegraph suggest U.S. authorities never raided the lockers, raising the possibility that they may contain unseen evidence relating to Epstein and his associates,” the newspaper writes.

Epstein reportedly maintained his Palm Beach storage unit right up until his death. Justice Department

The revelations heap further pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi amid a firestorm of criticism over what’s widely regarded as the Justice Department’s botched release of 3 million documents on the disgraced financier’s crimes.

Bondi attended a congressional hearing earlier this month where she came under repeated fire for redactions to those files. Critics accuse the department of omitting names and details to protect Epstein’s accomplices, rather than his victims.

Epstein's units appear to have contained CDs and computers. Justice Department

Multiple committee members asked the attorney general to apologize to survivors after their information was made public. She instead accused lawmakers of “theatrics” and used a cheat-sheet to level insults at those who questioned her.

Epstein died in 2019 while in police custody awaiting trial on charges stemming from what is now one of the most notorious sex trafficking conspiracies in history.

Trump only greenlit the release of the Epstein files following a bipartisan campaign last year. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

President Donald Trump—himself once a close friend of the late pedophile—has long fueled conspiracy theories about Epstein’s crimes that are popular among the MAGA base.

These include rumors that the financier kept compromising material on his associates for blackmail purposes or, by some accounts, on behalf of foreign intelligence agencies.

The president has denied having any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Earlier this month, the newspaper reported Epstein had previously instructed staff to conceal cameras in boxes of tissues at home after a contact had suggested “the Russians may come in handy.”

“The emails the DOJ released, along with the financial records The Telegraph has unearthed revealing the secret storage units, raise the possibility that they housed compromising material,” the newspaper wrote Monday.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Justice Department for comment. The FBI told The Telegraph it has no evidence Epstein kept compromising material on members of his circle.

Emails from the latest tranche of DOJ documents apparently suggest Epstein told private detectives to transfer computers to one of his storage units after he seemed to have been tipped off ahead of a police-raid on one of his Florida homes in 2005.

He later appears to have instructed staff to move computers from Little St James, his private island in the Caribbean, into storage, and to wipe any materials they contained.