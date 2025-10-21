Secret MAGA Clash Blasts Off Over Battle for Top NASA Job

A secret battle is playing out between two MAGA figures over who will become the next official leader of NASA, according to a report.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is currently serving as NASA’s acting administrator, is eager to take the role full-time while Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of payment processing company Shift4 Payments and a close ally of Elon Musk, is also vying for the job, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Isaacman was previously in the running for the position before President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination earlier this year.

Both men have been lobbying for the top NASA role, including contacting Trump directly, sources told the Journal. Duffy continued his efforts even after interviewing Isaacman for the position on October 13, after the billionaire re-emerged as a possible candidate.

Behind the scenes, Pete Meachum, Duffy’s chief of staff at the Transportation Department, is said to have raised concerns with the White House directly about Isaacman, including claims that he is using lobbyists and social media influencers to boost his chances for the position, according to the report.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is currently leading the space agency on an interim basis. Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

The talks between Duffy and Isaacman about a possible renomination were “contentious at times,” the Journal said, with Duffy later needing to speak to Isaacman again to smooth things over.

Trump is weighing his options and could announce his new nomination for NASA administrator as soon as Monday.

Isaacman, a commercial astronaut who has flown two missions with Musk’s SpaceX, denied allegations that he was using people to advocate on his behalf, saying he has “never expressed confidence about a renomination at any point.”

Isaacman had been on track to be confirmed as NASA’s next chief before Trump abruptly withdrew his nomination in May. According to The New York Times, the president pulled his support over loyalty concerns after learning that Isaacman had previously donated to Democratic political candidates, including fellow astronaut Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Since then, Isaacman has aligned himself more closely with Trump and the GOP, including donating $1 million to a MAGA-related fund earlier this year, the Journal reported, citing federal election records.

Jared Isaacman has privately flown to space twice with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Patrick T. FALLON / AFP/ Getty Images

Trump’s decision to withdraw Isaacman’s nomination also coincided with Musk’s departure from his White House role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. The departure preceded a spectacular public fallout between the president and his former first buddy which escalated to Musk suggesting that files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have not been fully released because Trump is in them.

Meanwhile, Duffy has spoken to government officials about moving NASA under the Transportation Department’s remit, sources told the Journal.

“Sean said that NASA might benefit from being part of the Cabinet, maybe even within the Department of Transportation, but he’s never said he wants to keep the job himself,” a NASA spokesperson said.

Trump asked Duffy to speak with other potential candidates for NASA administrator.

“Duffy has been happy to help by vetting people and giving his honest feedback,” the NASA spokesperson added, noting that he would support whoever the president ultimately nominates.