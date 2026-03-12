A preliminary military investigation into the bombing of an Iranian girls’ school shows that the U.S. was at fault, disproving President Donald Trump’s claims that it was Iran’s doing.

The ongoing investigation determined it was an American Tomahawk missile that struck the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building in the city of Minab on Feb. 28, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. The strike killed over 175 people, many of whom were children.

A still image from a video shows what experts believe is a U.S. Tomahawk missile hitting near the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school. Mehr News via Reuters

The military investigation found that the Tomahawk missile striking the elementary school was due to a U.S. military targeting error. MEHR NEWS/MEHR NEWS via REUTERS

Citing U.S. officials and others with knowledge of the initial findings, the Times said the strike was the result of a targeting error by the U.S. military, which had been conducting strikes on an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base adjacent to the school building. The officials stressed the findings were preliminary, the Times noted.

The school building used to be attached to the base, and U.S. Central Command officers created the strike coordinates based on outdated intelligence from the Defense Intelligence Agency, people familiar with the investigation told the newspaper.

Trump claimed that Iran was in possession of American Tomahawk missiles. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

On Monday, Trump, 79, was grilled on the blunder by reporters at his press conference in Doral, Florida, and tried to pass the blame for the civilian tragedy onto Iran.

Responding to a question from CNN’s Manu Raju regarding reports that it was a Tomahawk missile that struck the school, Trump said the American-manufactured cruise missile was “sold and used by other countries.”

“And whether it’s Iran, who also has some Tomahawks—I wish they had more—but whether it’s Iran or somebody else... a Tomahawk is very generic, it’s sold to other countries," Trump rambled. “But that’s being investigated right now.”

Only three countries have Tomahawk cruise missiles readily available for combat use: the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Australia. The U.K. and Australia are not involved in the conflict.

New York Times White House correspondent Shawn McCreesh followed up with the president about his puzzling response a few minutes later:

“You just suggested that Iran got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war,” McCreesh said. “But you’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defense secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday. Why are you the only person saying this?”

Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) are primarily launched by submarines and U.S. Navy destroyers and cruisers. US Navy/U.S. Navy via REUTERS

“Because I just don’t know enough about it,” Trump replied. “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others, as you know.”

Most damningly, the president said: “I will certainly, whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.”

On March 7, when asked by the Times on Air Force One if the United States was responsible, Trump said: “No. In my opinion and based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.” He added, “They’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, appeared hesitant to echo his boss. “We’re certainly investigating,” the formerFox & Friends Weekend host said. “But the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”