Secret Prince Docuseries in Limbo at Netflix
MISS U WHEN U’RE GONE
A new multi-part documentary series about the legendary musician Prince is at risk of never seeing the light of day, Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported on Monday. Netflix secured the rights to make the film from the singer’s estate in 2018, but estate control has since changed hands and put a halt on the “semi-secret” docuseries. The series, now reportedly completed and clocking in at nine hours in length, was directed by OJ: Made In America director Ezra Edelman. Issues causing the hold-up include the project’s extended runtime (as the estate had only agreed to six hours) and disagreement among the two factions of the estate (family and friends versus its rights management arm) on how to move forward. Edelman is reportedly not willing to shorten the project at this point—and shelving the film indefinitely seems plausible, according to Puck. Prince died of an accidental drug overdose at just 53 years old.