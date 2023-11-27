Secret Recipe Behind Cookie Monster’s Cookies Revealed
The delicious snacks gobbled down by Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster are edible but perhaps not as tasty as they appear. Lara MacLean, who started as an intern at the Sesame Workshop in 1992, currently bakes around two dozen cookies for each episode at her home and described them as “kind of like a dog treat,” revealing they're made from pancake mix, puffed rice, Grape-Nuts, instant coffee, and colored glue. David Rudman, who has played Cookie since taking over the character from Frank Oz in 2001, explained that soft cookies were best, saying, “The more crumbs, the funnier it is.” He also revealed that MacLean’s recipe makes a cookie with the perfect thickness to explode into a hundred crumbs but not break in his hand when he’s holding it. Season 54 of Sesame Street premiered earlier this month on Max.