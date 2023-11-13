Secret Service agents tasked with protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire on three people in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, according to reports.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the agents were out with Naomi Biden, 29, in the Georgetown neighborhood when they saw the trio attempting to break into the window of an unmarked, unoccupied Secret Service vehicle. According to ABC News sources, the government car was parked outside Naomi’s home at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, the Secret Service did not identify the protectee but said one of its agents opened fire during the incident, adding that no one was hit. It said three people were spotted fleeing the scene in a red car and that the agency had issued a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to keep an eye out for the vehicle.

“There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service,” a spokesperson for the Secret Service said.

Naomi, the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, was informed about the incident afterward, according to ABC News, adding that it was not clear if she heard the commotion.

According to D.C. police, the U.S. capital has seen a dramatic rise in car thefts and carjackings in 2023. More than 750 carjackings have been recorded by police this year and more than 6,000 reports have been made for vehicles being stolen in the district.

Last month, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was carjacked at gunpoint about a mile from the Capitol. A group of three armed people approached as the congressman was parking his car in the Navy Yard area at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. The assailants made off with Cuellar’s car, but he was unharmed.

Naomi Biden, the president’s eldest granddaughter who works as an attorney, married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn in November 2022.