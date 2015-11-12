Secret Service Employee Arrested in Teen Sexting Bust

Secret Service employee Lee Robert Moore, 37, has been arrested for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor, CNN reported Thursday. Moore turned himself into Maryland State Police Barracks on Monday the same day a complaint was filed against him for allegedly corresponding with a Delaware state police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.
The Secret Service employee was based out of the White House and allegedly sent lewd photographs of himself, requesting sexual contact and meet-ups with the agent posing as a minor.
"What would make you more nervous: Riding on a motorcycle with me or having sex with me?" one of the texts allegedly read. "I would take immense pleasure in pulling those shorts off your hips and down your cute little legs," read another.
Some of the communications reportedly happened while the agent was on-duty at the White House. In some messages, he talked about being bored while working at an identification checkpoint. He's been stripped of his badge and gun.
"The Secret Service takes allegations of potential criminal activity extremely seriously," spokesperson Nicole Mainor said in a statement. "This incident was reported to our Office of Professional Responsibility on Friday, November 6th. On that same date the employee’s security clearance was suspended and the employee was placed on administrative leave. All Secret Service issued equipment was retrieved and the employee’s access to all Secret Service facilities was terminated. "
This comes on the heels of several years worth of scandals for the Secret Service—agents on the presidential detail getting drunk in Europe, other agents soliciting prostitutes in South America, and several citizens managing to jump the White House fence, with one even entering the building.