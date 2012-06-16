Secret Service Files Revealed

CHEAT SHEET
Government documents disclose repeated instances of alleged misconduct at the Secret Service dating back to 2004, the Associated Press reported Friday. While all of the accusations reported in the 229-page document are not new, many of the accusations of solicitation of prostitution, illegal wiretapping, and other wrongdoing are detailed more closely than ever before. “The key question is whether these incidents indicate a larger cultural problem,” said Sen. Susan Collins, who has been investigating the prostitution scandal in Colombia that overshadowed a presidential visit in April.