Secret Service Head Defends Agents

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
Secret Service Director Julia Pierson told Congress on Tuesday that an incident in which an agent was found drunk and passed out in a Dutch hotel was “isolated.” Pierson started the job a year after 13 agents were accused of partying with foreign citizens, some of whom were prostitutes. Since then, there have been other glitches, including an incident in Florida where two agents were involved in a traffic accident, which the Washington Post reported had involved alcohol.