Secret Service Officers Suspended After Fight Outside Obama Home

One officer requested a supervisor before “I whoop this girl’s a**.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/via REUTERS

Two Secret Service officers have been suspended after being filmed fighting outside former President Barack Obama’s home last week.

The Secret Service have labeled the incident “unacceptable” and it’s now the subject of an internal investigation.

Video and audio files posted to X on Tuesday document the two female federal officers punching and shoving each other.

One of the women is recorded saying “I need a supervisor out here... immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass” into her service radio.

The altercation took place outside the Obamas’ Washington, D.C. home.

The female officer who made the call was reportedly angry about her shift replacement being late, then assailed her verbally and physically when she finally arrived.

A spokesperson from the Secret Service confirmed the veracity of the video, first posted by conservative news site RealClearPolitics, to the Daily Beast.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” the Secret Service said.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the Obamas did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast for a request for comment.

