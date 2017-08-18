Secret Service Probing Posts by Missouri State Lawmaker

The U.S. Secret Service is now looking into comments posted on Facebook by Missouri State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, after she wrote, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” Though Chappelle-Nadal deleted the comment soon after posting, a Secret Service spokesperson, Cathy Milhoan, told CNN in a statement that the St. Louis Field Office was investigating the post. “The Secret Service investigates all threats against the President, Vice President, and other protectees, whether they be direct, implied or comments in passing.” Chappelle-Nadal apologized for the remarks earlier this week, clarifying, “No, I don't want to see anyone assassinated, but he should not be president, he should be impeached.” Legislators for the state—at various levels—have condemned the comments and called for Chappelle-Nadal to resign.
