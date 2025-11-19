Secret Tape That Could Spin Trump Into Another Cover-Up Scandal

The White House is facing calls to release a “shocking and disturbing” phone call between Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince at the centre of the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

One day after the president insisted Mohammed bin Salman had nothing to do with Khashoggi’s killing, despite U.S. intelligence officials concluding he ordered the hit, a former Trump national security insider has claimed there is explosive evidence to the contrary.

Virginia Congressman Eugene Vindman was a National Security Council staffer under the first Trump administration. His work included reviewing certain calls between the president and foreign leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office . Win McNamee/Getty Images

He claims that one phone call he reviewed undercut Trump’s astonishing defense of the Crown Prince in the Oval Office on Tuesday, when he said of Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi agents: “Things happen.”

“During my tenure on Trump’s White House National Security Council staff, I reviewed many of Trump’s calls with foreign leaders. Of all the calls I reviewed, two stood out as the most problematic,” said Vindman, a retired Army officer-turned-Democratic Congressman. “The first, we all know, was between President Trump and President Zelensky, which resulted in President Trump’s first impeachment. The second was between President Trump and Mohammed bin Salman.

Rep. Eugene Vindman has called on the White House to release the details of a phone call between Trump and MBS. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“After the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, I reviewed a call between the president and the Saudi crown prince. The American people and the Khashoggi family deserve to know what was said on that call. If history is any guide, the receipts will be shocking.”

The Daily Beast has asked the White House if it would be prepared to release the transcript, but White House officials have yet to answer.

Seven years after Khashoggi’s murder cast the prince as an international pariah, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Salman on Tuesday, welcoming him with a military flyover, a horse procession, and Saudi flags draped across the White House and South Lawn.

President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. military honor guard as he awaits the arrival of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president also hosted a dinner for the crown prince last night. Guests included Elon Musk, who is back in Trump’s good graces, as well as soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, and billionaire investor Bill Ackerman.

But it was Trump’s earlier comments in the Oval Office that stunned Americans, and prompted Vindman to call for the phone call transcript to be released in remarks to the House chamber.

Musk's most recent White House appearance before Tuesday was in late May. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Asked about Khashoggi, a dual U.S. citizen who was murdered and dismembered with a bone saw by Saudi agents in 2018, Trump said on Tuesday: “You’re mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen,” he said.

He also said of the prince: “He knew nothing about it and we can leave it at that. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that.”

Jamal Khashoggi looks on during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama, on December 15, 2014. Mohammed al-Shaikh/AFP via Getty Images

Khashoggi was longtime Washington Post columnist known for his criticism of the Saudi kingdom. He was assassinated and dismembered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, after going there to get paperwork for his upcoming marriage.

But according to veteran reporter Bob Woodward, Trump once bragged about protecting Salman from Congressional scrutiny after the killing, which Trump’s own CIA pinned on the crown prince.

“I saved his ass,” Trump is quoted as saying in Woodward’s book, Rage. “I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”

The Saudi royal, however, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and told reporters on Tuesday: “We did all the right steps in terms of investigation, etc. in Saudi Arabia and we’ve improved our system to be sure that nothing happened like that.”

Trump was also forced to defend his family’s business interests in Saudi Arabia, insisting he had no conflicts of interest as president because he had “nothing to do with the family business.”

This week, for instance, the Trump Organization and its Saudi-based development partner, Dar Al Arkan, announced a project allowing cryptocurrency investors to buy into Trump-branded real estate projects.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia as they walk on the colonnade at the White House, currently named the "Presidential Walk of Fame", on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

It also has several Trump-branded projects, while Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, runs a private equity firm that has taken $2 billion from a fund led by the crown prince.

But speaking on CNN on Wednesday morning ahead of Trump and the crown prince attending a Saudi investment forum, Vindman said the call he reviewed was equally disturbing and shocking “in light of the enrichment that the Trump family has received in the ensuing years.”

The call between Trump and the Crown Prince is believed to have taken place around June 2019. Around the same time, the Trump White House released details of a phone call between the two leaders, in which they discussed escalating tensions between Iran and the US.

The New Yorker said Trump’s family signed a "blitz" of real estate and licensing deals with Saudi Arabia which would have been "inconceivable" without his presidency. Win McNamee/Getty Images

They also talked about “Saudi Arabia’s critical role in ensuring stability in the Middle East and in the global oil market”, the White House said at the time, but there was no mention of Khashoggi in the readout.

The call is not the only one to come under scrutiny. In a 2019, Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, which led to accusations of a quid pro quo - and Trump’s first impeachment.