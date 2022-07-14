Secret Testimony in Roman Polanski Sex Case to Be Unsealed After Court Order
OPEN SESAME
Sealed testimony that has remained under lock and key for decades in the Roman Polanski child rape case is set to be unsealed. The Los Angeles County district attorney announced on Wednesday that a California appellate court ordered the secret conditional deposition transcript of former Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson be unsealed just a day after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón confirmed that his office will no longer object to its release after fighting for years to keep it sealed. Gunson headed the prosecution case of Polanski after he admitted to drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. Polanski fled the United States a year later in 1978. “We are pleased the appellate court agreed with both the victim and our office about the need for transparency,” District Attorney Gascón said in the latest announcement. “The court’s decision helped us move toward upholding our responsibility to tell the public the truth, and to listen to survivors. We hope it gives her a small measure of assurance that eventually, she can have some measure of closure in this decades-long litigation.” It is not known when the court will release the documents to the public.