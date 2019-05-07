Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Pays Surprise Visit to Iraq Amid Tensions With Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Iraq after suddenly canceling his trip to Germany amid tensions with Iran, the Associated Press reports. Local media outlets said Pompeo arrived in Baghdad for the unannounced trip, though the State Department has yet to officially comment on the visit. According to CNN, Pompeo was planning on meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin before the trip was canceled “due to pressing issues” early Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said. The secretary's trip to Iraq comes after the U.S. announced it was sending an “aircraft carrier strike group and bomber task force” to the Middle East to send a “clear” message to Iran, AFP reports.