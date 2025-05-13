Security Guard Wolf-Whistles at Kim Kardashian at Robbery Trial

A court security guard wolf-whistled at Kim Kardashian moments before she opened up about her fears that she would be raped and murdered during a robbery in Paris, according to The Independent.

Kardashian, 44, was bound and gagged as the “grandpa burglars” allegedly stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry from her hotel room in the French capital during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016.

The British paper has a reporter at the trial at the Palais de Justice in Paris. They reported that just as Kardashian was set to take the stand to recount her ordeal, a court security guard stationed in the press room wolf-whistled at her.

“Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian,” she then addressed the court before recounting the harrowing details of what she experienced, including fears that she would be sexually assaulted and shot dead.

She wiped away tears as she explained that the trip “changed everything” for her. Kardashian said it was about 3 a.m. on the day she was set to leave the city when two men dressed as police officers burst through the door of her hotel room, with the concierge in cuffs.

Kardashian, wearing only a bathrobe, became “pretty hysterical” as the two fake police officers marched her through the hotel room so she could point out her expensive jewelry, she said.

Kardashian waves at fans as she arrives at the Palais de Justice on May 13. Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty

Kardashian began to cry as she recounted the next part of the story. “So they called me back in the room once they realized that they had everything that I had and they threw me on the bed,” she said.

Fearing she was about to be sexually assaulted, she pleaded with the concierge to speak to the men in French to tell them to take the jewelry and leave her alone, she said.

“I said, ‘I have babies, please translate to them, I have babies, please, I have to make it home, they can take everything, I just have to make it home,’” she told the court.

“He grabs my legs and pulls me towards him on the bed, and I’m naked under my robe,” she said of one of the fake officers.

“The robe opens up and everything is exposed on my bottom half. I was certain that was the moment he was going to rape me,” she recounted.

“I was on the bed and the other one had the gun up to me, and at that point I was certain that was when they were going to shoot me, and it was over.”

She ignored the defendants, Aomar Ait Khedache, 70, and Yunice Abbas, 71, who were sitting near her in court. She later explained that she even saw one of them as fatherly, as he seemed concerned at how worked up she was during the ordeal.

“I felt like, because the guy that tied me up saw how frantic I was and wouldn’t get close to me, almost whispering: ‘Shhh, are you OK?’ I felt in that moment that he was [like] a father,” she said.

“I felt like he wanted me to know that I would be OK if I just shut up,” she said, adding that she appeared to be wrong when they started later to aggressively grab her.

The judge then read out a letter from Aomar Ait Khedache written after his arrest in 2017, that moved Kardashian to tears. She said she “appreciated” it but that it does not change what occurred between them. “I forgive you,” she added.

“Not with the aim of getting forgiveness... I want to tell you human to human how I regret my actions and how I was touched to see you cry... I am sorry for the pain I caused you, your husband, your children, and those who love you,” it said, in part.

Kardashian had earlier said she imagined her sister Kourtney Kardashian would return to the room and find her dead.

Kardashian said she managed to escape by cutting the hand ties on a marble sink.

Aomar Ait Khedache’s 2017 apology letter was read to Kim Kardashian for the first time today. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

“After a few minutes I didn’t hear anything, so I scootched over to the sink, and it was a marble sink so I cut my ties,” she said.

The assailants had left, she said, so Kardashian hid in the bushes and called her mother, Kris Jenner.

“I remember calling my mom from the bushes to let her know what happened. And then I think while we were waiting for my security, we were trying to come up with a plan, if we should jump from the window, as it was just a one-story building,” she said.

Ten defendants face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Eight of them deny any involvement.

The trial continues.