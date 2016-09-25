Security Tightened in Charlotte for Panthers Game

CHEAT SHEET
Security will be extremely tight in Charlotte on Sunday for an NFL matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, officials said, declaring it an “extraordinary event” due to unrest in the city following the fatal police shooting of a black man. Bank of America stadium will feature double the metal detectors, in addition to well-trained bomb-sniffing dogs. The National Guard will be in the city on Sunday. Protesters—some of them violent—have taken to the streets in recent days over the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott. Charlotte Police released a video of the encounter on Saturday, which they say showed Scott carrying a gun.