See Kate's Favorite Photo Of George

This is the photograph that Kate has apparently said is her favorite of the royal trip down under.

It shows George, exhausted after his playdate at Government House in New Zealand, about to fall asleep on his mother’s shoulder.

New Zealand professional photographer Simon Woolf says that during a chat with Kate she expressed her fondness for the photo he’d taken of her 9-month-old son.

“She said it was just lovely and that it was her favorite photo of the tour,” he told Australian mag Woman’s Day.

The photo captures the future King George on his first-ever royal engagement.

The snapper gave the couple a black-and-white copy of the photo as they left the country–and he also revealed why there was no official royal family photo taken during their tour.

“There was a bit of a plan for a [staged] family photo, but it fell to pieces because they allowed George to sleep for an extra half-hour,” he told Woman's Day.