See The Complete List of 2013 CFDA Nominations

The nominations are in for the 2013 CFDA Awards—the fashion industry's own version of the Oscars, which will take place on June 3 in New York. This year's list includes designers that are both established and up and coming, but unfortunately, it isn't filled with surprises. Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang, and Proenza Schouler's Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez have been nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year (all have won in previous years). The International Award goes to Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci; the Media Award to Style.com's Tim Blanks; and the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Vera Wang. See the complete list of nominees below:
Womenswear designer of the year:
Marc Jacobs
Alexander Wang
Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez
Menswear designer of the year:
Michael Bastian
Thom Browne
Duckie Brown’s Steven Cox and Daniel Silver
Accessories designer of the year:
Alexander Wang
Phillip Lim
Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez
Swarovski award for emerging talent in womenswear:
Suno’s Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis
Creatures of the Wind’s Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters
Cushnie et Ochs’s Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs
Swarovski award for emerging talent in menswear:
Tim Coppens
Todd Snyder
Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne
Swarovski award for emerging talent in accessories:
Pamela Love
Jennifer Meyer
Irene Neuwirth
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:
Vera Wang
International Award:
Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci
Founders Award:
Oscar de la Renta
Media Award:
Tim Blanks of Style.com
Board of Directors’ Tribute Award:
Costume designer Colleen Atwood