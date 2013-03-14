See The Complete List of 2013 CFDA Nominations

The nominations are in for the 2013 CFDA Awards—the fashion industry's own version of the Oscars, which will take place on June 3 in New York. This year's list includes designers that are both established and up and coming, but unfortunately, it isn't filled with surprises. Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang, and Proenza Schouler's Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez have been nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year (all have won in previous years). The International Award goes to Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci; the Media Award to Style.com's Tim Blanks; and the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Vera Wang. See the complete list of nominees below:

Womenswear designer of the year:

Marc Jacobs

Alexander Wang

Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

Menswear designer of the year:

Michael Bastian

Thom Browne

Duckie Brown’s Steven Cox and Daniel Silver

Accessories designer of the year:

Alexander Wang

Phillip Lim

Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

Swarovski award for emerging talent in womenswear:

Suno’s Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis

Creatures of the Wind’s Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters

Cushnie et Ochs’s Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs

Swarovski award for emerging talent in menswear:

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne

Swarovski award for emerging talent in accessories:

Pamela Love

Jennifer Meyer

Irene Neuwirth

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Vera Wang

International Award:

Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci

Founders Award:

Oscar de la Renta

Media Award:

Tim Blanks of Style.com

Board of Directors’ Tribute Award:

Costume designer Colleen Atwood