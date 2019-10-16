See Your Political Heroes and Villains Debate at Politicon

CHEAT SHEET
Politicon 2019 is giving America the debate match-ups it’s been waiting for. Donna Brazile will go head-to-head with Reince Priebus, while David Pakman has a war of words with Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson. Itching for a nuanced conversation between two high-profile conservative personalities? Ann Coulter and David Frum have it covered. Tired of old men dictating political discourse? Ana Kasparian and Tomi Lahren are taking over the conversation. Looking for more fireworks? Sean Hannity and James Carville (who called Politicon “the coolest” of the “pretty cool shit” he’s done in his life) will be going at it in “Point Counterpoint". This is just a taste of what Politicon 2019 has to offer—from debates and panels to book signings and Q&As; there will be something for everybody.
Join other like-minded (and not-like-minded) individuals at Politicon 2019 this October 26 & 27 at the Music City Center in Nashville TN. Tickets on sale now at politicon.com.