Seinfeld Actor and New York City Stand-Up Staple Hiram Kasten Dies at 71
‘MULTITUDE OF ILLNESSES’
Stand-up comedian and actor Hiram Kasten, best known for his appearances on hit sitcoms like Seinfeld, Saved by the Bell, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, 7th Heaven, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mad About You, Everybody Loves Raymond, and others, died Sunday after battling “a multitude of illnesses” including prostate cancer. He was 71. An obituary posted to his official Facebook page remembered Kasten as a passionate performer and dedicated comedian who “rode the wave that was the Comedy Boom of the 1980s.” His obituary described his comedy show as unique every single night. “His bits would never be in any order to get him that solid set he needed for The Tonight Show or Letterman. He liked being a free spirit and he felt he was there to entertain, which was all he ever wanted to do even at the detriment of furthering his career.” Kasten met Jerry Seinfeld while performing at the popular club The Comic Strip, and the two remained friends for more than four decades. He would later appear in three episodes of Seinfeld as Michael, Elaine Benes’ coworker. Kasten is survived by his wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum, and daughter Millicent Jade Kastenbaum.