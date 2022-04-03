Estelle Harris, George Constanza’s TV Mom, Dead at 93
‘WELL THEN THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING’
The instantly recognizable voice of Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s overbearing mother on Seinfeld and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, is silenced. Harris, who was 93, died on Saturday according to her publicist. Harris was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, but had since said she was in remission. Her cause of death was not immediately announced. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe,” her son Glen Harris said in a statement. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”