Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Squash Rift Rumors With Gala Pics
‘PLOT TWIST’
Feud? What feud? It was all love over the weekend at Los Angeles’ star-studded Academy Museum Gala, with none other than Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posing together for a photographer, putting to bed—at least for now—whispers of a rift. Photographer Tyrell Hampton posted an image of the smiling pair to Instagram with the caption, “plot twist.” In another Hampton photo, Gomez and Bieber were captured hugging one another at the gala. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the well-timed photos were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.” The shots come just two weeks after Bieber sat down with Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper to discuss allegations that she “stole” husband Justin Bieber, as well as the hate she still receives from Gomez’s fans over the issue. “I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody—that’s the end of it,” Bieber said, adding that there was no bad blood between her and Gomez.