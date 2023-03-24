Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber Against Death Threats: ‘I Want This All to Stop’

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are perhaps doomed to entwined lives of lifelong scrutiny, given that Gomez famously dated Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, on and off for several years. In recent weeks, though, the internet has scrutinized their supposed “feud” to the point where Gomez has now had to publicly defend her ex’s wife: On Friday, she posted a statement calling for fans to stop bullying Bieber.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram Story. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️”

The two women have recently been accused of incessantly alluding to one another in snarky fashion on social media. Earlier this year, Bieber was accused of ridiculing Gomez when she posted a lip-sync TikTok shortly after Gomez was being dragged for swimsuit photos: In the clip, Bieber mouthed, “I’m not saying she deserved it. But God’s timing is always right.” Bieber later stated that her TikTok “was not directed at anyone.”

Not long after, Gomez also commented on an old clip of Bieber sticking her tongue out at a reference to Gomez’s pal Taylor Swift; she commented on the TikTok, “So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

As this saga continues dragging on and on and on, we can’t help but to implore: Hailey and Selena, put the guns down! Justin Bieber ain’t worth it.