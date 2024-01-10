Selena Gomez Ditches Social Media Amid Golden Globes Rumors

Selena Gomez has seen enough.

On Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star announced that she would be off social media “for a while” amid intense speculation about what she said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, and whether it had anything at all to do with Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet.

Multiple attempts have apparently failed to kill off the rumor that a viral clip from the awards ceremony shows Gomez telling Swift that she’d asked to take a picture with Chalamet, but his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, had said no.

First, a source close to Gomez told People that “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.” Then Gomez herself stated publicly that she wasn’t gossiping about the couple. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez wrote on Instagram replying to a post about the row. “Not that that’s anyone [sic] business.”

Despite Chalamet also shutting down speculation about the supposed selfie snub, Gomez has apparently decided to take some time away from social media in the wake of the drama. “I’m off social for a while,” Gomez wrote in a caption of an Instagram story Tuesday, which showed her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with a couple of kids. “I’m focusing on what really matters.”