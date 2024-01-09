Selena Gomez Finally Clears Up Golden Globes Gossip

On Tuesday, one day after a source close to Selena Gomez denied that the pop star was talking shit about Timotheé Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes, Gomez herself corrected the record on the uproar.

Her side of the story came in the form of a comment on Instagram under a photo of an E! headline, which read, “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet?”

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” Gomez commented on the post. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

Predictably, the internet is exploding in response to Gomez’s overt messiness. Some simply aren’t buying the explanation: “she just made this up because the girl in blue literally said timothee name out loud,” one person wrote, referring to Keleigh Sperry, who indeed could be heard saying something that sounded a lot like Chalamet’s name in footage of the gossip exchange with Swift and Gomez.

However, Chalamet himself disputed that an altercation between himself and Gomez had gone down via a TMZ interview on Monday.

So, what is the truth? And if Gomez’s truth is the actual truth, who the hell hooked up?