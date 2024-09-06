CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    How Selena Gomez Became America’s Latest Billionaire

    ONLY MAGNATES IN THE BUILDING

    Sean Craig

    Selena Gomez was listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time Friday, with her net worth pegged at $1.3 billion

    Cindy Ord

    Selena Gomez became famous for her work as a teen actor on the Disney Channel, released nine top ten singles, and is now the Emmy-nominated star of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. But it’s the 32-year-old’s beauty brand that has catapulted her to billionaire status. Gomez was listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time Friday, with her net worth pegged at $1.3 billion. Bloomberg analysts estimate that 81.4 percent of Gomez’s wealth derives from her stake in Rare Beauty, the makeup line she launched five years ago that’s become a wildfire success with influencers and the legions of teens and Zoomers who are influenced by influencers.

    Read it at Bloomberg News