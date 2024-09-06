CHEAT SHEET
How Selena Gomez Became America’s Latest Billionaire
Selena Gomez became famous for her work as a teen actor on the Disney Channel, released nine top ten singles, and is now the Emmy-nominated star of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. But it’s the 32-year-old’s beauty brand that has catapulted her to billionaire status. Gomez was listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time Friday, with her net worth pegged at $1.3 billion. Bloomberg analysts estimate that 81.4 percent of Gomez’s wealth derives from her stake in Rare Beauty, the makeup line she launched five years ago that’s become a wildfire success with influencers and the legions of teens and Zoomers who are influenced by influencers.