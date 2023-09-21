Selena Gomez’s Latest Our Place Collab Is a Social Media Favorite

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Following the success of her first collaboration with social media-famous cookware brand Our Place, Selena Gomez is at it again with another must-have colorful collection that’ll have you flocking to the kitchen.

The singer and Only Murders in the Building actress made a splash as a surprising culinary personality with her popular Covid-era cooking show, Selena + Chef, and now we have a chance to snag even more versatile, game-changing pieces from her favorite cookware collection that we’re already a major fan of.

The second iteration of the Our Place x Selena Gomez Collection launched this summer (and is shockingly still in stock!) and quickly gave us a reason to donate all our old cookware and replace the well-worn pots and pans with some new bright statement pieces that deliver delicious results.

Gomez’s original Our Place collection was inspired by her cosmetics company Rare Beauty and included two coveted shades, Azul and Rosa, and this newest collab features two additional hues we simply can’t resist immediately adding to cart: Cielo, a Tiffany-esque blue, and Tierra, an earthy brown.

The Our Place x Selena Gomez Collection, which ranges in price from $120 to $565, includes the recently revamped and oven-friendly Always Pan 2.0, Mini Always Pan 2.0, the Perfect Pot, the Mini Perfect Pot 2.0—all complete with gorgeous gold knobs—as well as the non-stick Oven Pan.

You can source individual pieces, or you can up your culinary aptitude big time with the four-piece Cookware Set, which includes everything but the Oven Pan all at a discounted bundle price.

The multi-purpose pieces will replace countless one-trick pots, pans, and appliances that saturate and overstuff your kitchen storage, and you’ll be all the more grateful for investing in the gorgeous cookware. Whether you need to sear, braise, steam, saute, fry, boil, bake, and much more, these pieces have you covered, and the prestige and performance will astound you.

The Always Pan in “Rosa” The pan, the myth, the legend. The Always Pan is the one who started it all, and this time around we’re getting a reworked oven-safe version. If you only buy one piece from this collection, let it be The Always Pan 2.0. Buy At Our Place $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mini Always Pan 2.0 in “Cielo” Need to whip up a quick sauce or fry an egg? Why not try a mini version of the best-selling Always Pan? This small-but-mighty 8.5 inch-wide pan can do all the work of its predecessor without sacrificing on performance or flavor. Buy At Our Place $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Perfect Pot 2.0 in “Tierra” We went wild over the best-selling Perfect Pot back when it debuted, and it’s become the go-to 8-in-one tool for things like roasting chicken, steaming dumplings, boiling and straining pasta, frying, and more. Buy At Our Place $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Knife Trio in “Azul” If you’re not looking for a pot or pan, scoop up this infinitely giftable knife set in the popular azul hue. This vibrant blue color appears to be one of the most popular of the four in the Selena Gomez collection, as many of the other pieces in the shade are sold out. Buy At Our Place $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

