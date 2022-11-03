Selena Gomez Reveals She Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts
‘NOT IN CONTROL’
Selena Gomez has struggled for years with bipolar disorder and suicidal ideation, the actress revealed in a new tell-all interview with Rolling Stone. The multiplatinum artist, who is set to release a new documentary on Nov. 4 about her 2019 diagnosis, detailed a mental health journey that loaded her up on medications, sent her to four psychiatric facilities, and even had her contemplating suicide. “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad,” Gomez told the outlet, adding that she sometimes wouldn’t be able to leave bed for weeks and only ate thanks to the help of friends. “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there,” she said of her suicidal ideation.