Selena Gomez's Bindi Blunder

Selena Gomez performed her new single “Come and Get It" at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night -- with a jeweled Bindi between her eyes. Unsurprisingly, the wardrobe choice has prompted some to lash out at her for unnecessary “cultural appropriation.”

“The bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance,” Hindu statesman Rajan Zed told WENN. “It is also sometimes referred to as the third eye and the flame, and it is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol….It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed.”

Bindis have long been a trendy fashion item, but many Twitter users have been angered by Gomez’s adaptation of the traditional accessory. “Selena Gomez, take that bindi of[f] your head, culture appropriation is not cute,” tweeted @therealanisha. “Deal Selena Gomez the bindi is not just some fashion accessory you can throw on, cultural appropriation man,” dispatched @nat_dee, who also linked to a Rookie magazine article titled "Something Borrowed: An open-ended conversation about cultural appropriation.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Gomez wore a bindi out for a public appearance again, this time for an appearance on Ellen. Gomez has not yet responded to the minor controversy but Zed thinks “Selena should apologize and then she should get acquainted with the basics of world religions.”