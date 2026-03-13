Self-Obsessed Trump Can’t Think of a Single Person He Admires

The self-obsessed president cannot think of a single person he’d rather be than himself.

In an interview with YouTuber-turned-Trumpy boxer Jake Paul, President Donald Trump couldn’t think of anyone with a better life than his own.

“I always ask people this question, and I think it’s super interesting: If you could reincarnate and like be able to experience someone else’s life, who would you come back in history as?” Paul asked.

“That’s a very interesting question,” Trump mulled. “Maybe Donald Trump, right now. I think Donald Trump right now.”

Trump sat down with controversial MAGA boxer Jake Paul for an interview surrounded by his campaign memorabilia. @RapidResponse47/X

“My life is very exciting. I have to be honest, I’m thinking about other lives, I think my life is maybe more exciting,” Trump boasted. “I’ve had a great time.”

Trump then went on an unrelated rant about immigration under the Obama administration.

“We had a bad border when I first came in. I won on the border twice,” Trump asserted, seemingly forgetting to repeat his lie that he won three presidential elections.

Trump, who oftentimes refers to himself in the third-person as “TRUMP” in his Truth Social posts, has displayed self-obsessive behavior throughout his career. He has frequently been described by critics as being arrogant, and some mental health professionals have even said he displays signs of “malignant narcissism.”

Paul, an Ohio native, accompanied the president on a trip to the Cincinnati metro region earlier this week. On stage, Paul received Trump’s endorsement for a non-existent campaign while inadvertently showing off his sweaty pits, despite owning a Walmart deodorant brand.

Paul sweat through his tan suit — a Republican fashion no-no — before appearing with the president. C-SPAN

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not too distant future, running for political office,” Trump declared. “And you have my complete and total endorsement!”

During the on-stage appearance, Trump also thirsted over Paul’s fiancée, Dutch Olympian Jutta Leerdam.