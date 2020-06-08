Self-Proclaimed Virginia KKK Leader Drove His Truck Into Protesters, Prosecutors Say
A Virginia man claiming to be a leader of the KKK is facing charges after driving his truck into a crowd of protesters on Sunday, authorities said. Harry H. Rogers, 36, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery after allegedly driving his truck into a crowd of protesters on Sunday and injuring one person, according to the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.
“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Taylor said Monday said, calling the incident a “egregious criminal act” that will not go unpunished. “The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology.” Prosecutors are now investigating whether the incident attacking residents demonstrating over the death of George Floyd was a hate-crime.