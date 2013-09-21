‘Selfies' May Be Banned From Marathon

CHEAT SHEET
“Selfies” aren't just annoying, they’re causing real harm, too. Those in charge of the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon are debating banning cellphones during the next race after people were injured trying to take pictures of themselves while running. Runners at the finish line of this year's race were reportedly bleeding and had been bruised, according to the bank's chief executive, Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng. “What we are trying to do is to encourage people not to do that. It not only endangers themselves but endangers a lot of people running behind them,” Hung said.