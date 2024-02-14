Selma Blair Apologizes for Trashing Islam on Instagram

Actress Selma Blair apologized on Tuesday for Islamophobic comments she made on social media, saying she “mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words.”

Blair was called out for her Instagram comments on a Feb. 2 post by lawyer Abraham Hamra, in which Hamra slammed U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib for opposing a bill to bar anyone involved in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel from the U.S.

After Hamra called Tlaib a “liar,” “moron,” and “hateful antisemite” in his post, Blair picked up the baton, writing, “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds... They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

In her apology on Tuesday, Blair said she “deeply” regrets what she wrote and quickly deleted it.

“Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way.”