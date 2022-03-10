CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Who Allegedly ‘Strangled’ Her

    STAY AWAY

    Rich Polk/Getty

    Actress Selma Blair has obtained a restraining order against her longtime ex-boyfriend, who allegedly brutalized her after a recent breakup. According to Blair’s petition to the court, Ronald Carlson came to her home to return something on Feb. 22, began berating her, and then jumped “on top of her body while she was lying prone on the sofa.” Blair, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, alleged that Carlson “strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively.” Carlson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge and later tried and failed to convince the court to give him a restraining order against Blair, according to People magazine.

    Read it at People