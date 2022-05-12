Selma Blair Says He Ex-Boyfriend Assaulted Her in February
MOVING FORWARD
In her new memoir, Selma Blair has written about living a life filled with adversity, including her long history with alcoholism and various instances of sexual assault. But she’s revealed it didn’t stop once she finished writing. In February this year, she was allegedly physically assault by her now ex-boyfriend, she said in an interview with People. Blair alleged the man attacked her in her own home and inflicted injuries that landed her in the hospital. He was later arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence with corporal injuries, and Blair successfully got a restraining order against him in March. She told People she hopes to tap into her own resilience, and that reflecting on previous assaults in her memoir had helped her to heal. Of the most recent attack, she said, “I look forward to it being behind me.”