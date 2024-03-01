Selma Blair Splits With Reps After Facing Backlash for Islamophobia
ACTING OUT
Actress Selma Blair has parted ways with her agency and public relations team, only a few weeks after she faced widespread backlash for sharing Islamaphobic rhetoric on an Instagram post, according to Deadline. Under a post criticizing U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib for opposing a bill preventing Palestinians from immigrating to the United States, Blair commented, “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries, and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.” The actress apologized for the comment two weeks later, saying that she “mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words.” She said she “deeply” regretted the comment and deleted it shortly after posting it. Blair had been a client at Creative Artists Agency since 2021. She has also parted ways with her public relations team, Narrative PR, according to Deadline.