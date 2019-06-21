Sen. Angus King Took a 10-Hour ‘Old Fashion Road Trip’ With Four Total Strangers

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) says he took a 10-hour road trip with four total strangers after his flight from D.C. to Portland, Maine, was cancelled, USA Today reports. The senator recalled that he was getting a new boarding pass for the next flight out on Thursday when he ran into a group of four people—two software engineers, a professor, and a lawyer—who were planning the road trip. King said he simply asked what the others were doing, and decided to rent a car with them in a matter of minutes. “They said, ‘You wanna go with us,’ and I said ‘Sure!’” he said, adding that the experience was “like an old-fashion road trip.” The group of five took turns driving on the 10-hour journey, and the senator said they chatted for most of the way. The flight made it to Portland about two hours before the group arrived in the car, but he said they had more fun. “You got to be spontaneous,” he said. “You got to say ‘hey, let's go for it.’”