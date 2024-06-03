Sen. Bob Menendez’s Campaign Staff Consists of... Bob Menendez
FLYING SOLO
Disgraced Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is mounting a re-election campaign as an independent in all senses of the word—he has no staffers and is “managing his own race,” the New Jersey Globe reported Monday. Menendez, who is currently on trial alongside his wife on corruption and bribery charges, secured more than the necessary 800 signatures to file as an independent candidate in New Jersey, and has been staunch in his refusal to back down from the race. When he was first indicted last fall, Menendez refused calls to resign from the Senate, although he did relinquish his Foreign Affairs Committee leadership, and has maintained his innocence. He signaled he would file as an independent when he withdrew from the Democratic primary just days before the filing deadline in March, making it clear he believed a jury would exonerate him. If he does appear on the ballot this fall, he’ll likely face Democratic Rep. Andy Kim.