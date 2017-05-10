Sen. Chuck Schumer Calls for Special Prosecutor

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democrats’ leader in the Senate, on Wednesday called on the Justice Department to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI’s investigation into associates of President Donald Trump and their alleged ties to Russia. “Get this investigation out of the hands of the FBI and far away from the heavy hand of this administration,” Schumer urged Deputy Attorney General Ron Rosenstein, who could appoint a special prosecutor after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Schumer also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to have Sessions and Rosenstein brief all senators about Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.