Sen. Corker: Republicans ‘Very Likely’ to Block Financial Reform Debate
Monday promises a political showdown, as Senator Bob Corker says it's "very likely" that Republicans will block debate over the financial regulatory reform bill. Dems hope to have the votes to bypass a block by tomorrow. We're on the edge of our seats! Source: This Week
