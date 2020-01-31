Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says She Will Vote ‘No’ on Additional Witnesses
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Friday that she would be voting no on calling additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, essentially giving Republicans enough votes to block the measure. “I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” Murkowski said. “I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”
“It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort,” she continued. “We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.”
Murkowski throwing her hands in the air over impeachment comes a day after Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said that while President Donald Trump’s actions with Ukraine were inappropriate, he would not vote for additional witnesses as Democrats proved their case and the president’s actions didn’t rise to the level of impeachment